Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce $37.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.99 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $25.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $146.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $147.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $215.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.83. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

