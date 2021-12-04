Zacks: Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 686,619 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 361,309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 201,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

