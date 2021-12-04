Zacks: Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post sales of $93.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.10 million to $96.00 million. Points International posted sales of $56.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $347.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $350.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $412.75 million, with estimates ranging from $412.70 million to $412.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of PCOM opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.52. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.61% of Points International worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

