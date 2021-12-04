Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Aviat Networks posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

AVNW opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aviat Networks by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Aviat Networks by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

