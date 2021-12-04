Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to announce sales of $156.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.87 million and the lowest is $152.20 million. Plug Power reported sales of $139.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $494.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $500.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $891.68 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $922.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. 29,169,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,739,881. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

