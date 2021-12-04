Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SASR traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. 228,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

