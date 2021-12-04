Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 966,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

