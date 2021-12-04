Zacks Investment Research Comments on SQZ Biotechnologies’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $35.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

