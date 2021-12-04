Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) to Sell

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Greenridge Global increased their price objective on CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE CNF opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $338.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 543.88, a current ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

