Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Hold

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MQ. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $84,703,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $93,375,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marqeta (MQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.