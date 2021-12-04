Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) to Hold

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $37.81 on Thursday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $34,529,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $32,439,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

