Zacks Investment Research Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $206.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Casey’s have slid and lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company posting better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. While the top line grew year over year, the bottom line fell from the year-ago period. Management’s commentary that it expects second-quarter earnings to be lower than the prior year due to higher operating expenses and depreciation took the sheen out of the stock. Also, it guided mid-teen percentage rise in total operating expenses for fiscal 2022, driven primarily by adding roughly 200 units during the fiscal year as well as expenses related to restoring store operating hours and expected wage pressures. Nonetheless, Casey's self-distribution model, strength in Prepared Food business and digital capabilities should provide some cushion.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $195.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.36. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $172.58 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

