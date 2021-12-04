Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDB opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

