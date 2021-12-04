Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Buy

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

RNW opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

