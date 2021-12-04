ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) & Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Head-To-Head Analysis

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Select Sands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.06) -76.59 Select Sands $9.70 million 0.44 -$2.90 million ($0.02) -2.39

Select Sands has higher revenue and earnings than ZEN Graphene Solutions. ZEN Graphene Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and Select Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEN Graphene Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A -19.13% -18.31% Select Sands -5.10% -15.87% -6.29%

Volatility and Risk

ZEN Graphene Solutions has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Sands beats ZEN Graphene Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

