Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $45,501.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00357168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00159427 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00090266 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003991 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,787,216 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

