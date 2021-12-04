Zhang Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $278,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $308.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $243.61 and a one year high of $323.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.92.

