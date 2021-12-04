Zhang Financial LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 302,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Stephens lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SDC stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.36. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

