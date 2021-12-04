Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZH. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.32.

NYSE ZH opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $13.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,986 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,722,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,817,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

