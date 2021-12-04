Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ziff Davis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

ZD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.