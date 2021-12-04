Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.37.

ZS opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.22 and a 200-day moving average of $260.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

