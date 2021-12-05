-$0.08 EPS Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $14,312,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $10,832,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

