-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

UP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,276,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,107. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

