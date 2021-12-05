-$0.22 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.27). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24).

CRVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of CRVS opened at $3.10 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.31 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.