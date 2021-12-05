$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $276.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.53. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.