$0.61 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. Trimble also posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,345 shares of company stock worth $11,236,989. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.77. 2,032,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

