$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.96. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $73.60. 1,014,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

