$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.34. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

MTZ stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 641,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,871. MasTec has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

