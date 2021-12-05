$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.34. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,882,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after buying an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.08. The company had a trading volume of 517,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.64. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

