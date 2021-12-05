$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $1.95 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,001,881 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

