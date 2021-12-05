$121.31 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post sales of $121.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.20 million and the highest is $122.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $112.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $476.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $508.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,808. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $62.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

