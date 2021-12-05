1,230 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,052.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.24 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,040.84 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,493.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,581.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

