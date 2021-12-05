$175.15 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $175.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.29 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $165.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $694.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $700.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $700.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $706.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.