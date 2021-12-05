1776 Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

