1776 Wealth LLC Buys 92 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.7% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $988.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $784.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

