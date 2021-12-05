1776 Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,840 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 13.4% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 16.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Adobe by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,804 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $616.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

