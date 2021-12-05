1776 Wealth LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.03. The firm has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

