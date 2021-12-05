1776 Wealth LLC Has $797,000 Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

