1776 Wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $335.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $357.82. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

