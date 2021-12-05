1776 Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

