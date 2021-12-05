1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $16.70 million and $28,681.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00091626 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,433,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

