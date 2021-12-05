$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 809,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. NCR has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.75.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after buying an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in NCR by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 940,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after acquiring an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

