$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

