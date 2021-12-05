$201.37 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $201.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the lowest is $198.30 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $223.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $821.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 1,468,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 160.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

