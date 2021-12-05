208,650 Shares in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Acquired by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Weber makes up about 1.9% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Separately, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weber alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of WEBR opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. Weber Inc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Weber Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.