$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the highest is $23.76 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eargo.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:EAR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. 1,418,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,593. The stock has a market cap of $184.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 6.28. Eargo has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Eargo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eargo by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 517,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after buying an additional 206,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 252,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

