$240.43 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will report sales of $240.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.80 million and the highest is $244.07 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,209.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBRG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.91.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

