2,453 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.25 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.