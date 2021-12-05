24,739 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,739 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Synaptics stock opened at $280.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $298.44.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,046 shares of company stock worth $10,025,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

