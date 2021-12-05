2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post $244.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.50 million and the lowest is $243.00 million. 2U reported sales of $215.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $945.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $950.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 1,382,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,191. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87. 2U has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.